Two LeT terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

Based on inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them, he said, adding that the forces retaliated.

The slain terrorists were identified as Irfan Ahmad Degu alias Abu Zarar, a resident of Naina Litter Pulwama, and Tasaduk Amin Shah of Kadlabal Pampore, the spokesman said.

Both of them were affiliated with proscribed outfit LeT and were wanted by law for their complicity in terror crimes, including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities, he said.

“According to police records, Degu was part of groups involved in planning and executing series of terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities. He was involved in a case pertaining to attack on security forces in Ellahibagh Pulwama in which one jawan was martyred, the spokesman said.

“Shah was involved in killing of a civilian. Several terror crime cases were registered against both of them,” he said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the site of the encounter, he added.

Spurt in terror activities ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra is being seriously viewed and strategies redrawn to counter the challenge. The terror attack on a CRPF patrol on the road leading to yatra base camp of Pahalgam in Anantnag has added to the worries of the security grid as also the administration. Ironically, even as Governor Satya Pal Malik was emphasisng the need for dialogue with terrorists, their activists on ground were engaged in targeting the forces.

In anti-terror operations, security forces have reportedly killed nearly 110 terrorists so far this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on December 12, 2018, said that the number of terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in 2018 nearly doubled.

The year 2018 saw 238 terror operatives being neutralised by security forces in the State till December 2, 2018.

As many as 86 security personnel and 37 civilians also lost their lives in 2018.

While security forces maintain that number of stone-pelting incidents have gone down significantly, there are over 750 incidents of stone-pelting recorded in 2018.

In 2017, the year of the much touted “Operation All Out”, there were 329 incidents of terrorist violence in the state in which 200 militants were eliminated while 74 security personnel and 36 civilians lost their lives in these incidents.

In 2016, the year when Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed, there were 322 terror-related incidents in which 150 terrorists were gunned down while 82 security force personnel and 15 civilians lost their lives.