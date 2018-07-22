Two LeT overground workers arrested

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two overground workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested on Saturday in Sopore town of Baramulla district, the police said.

Acting on credible inputs, the police, with the assistance of the security forces, arrested two active OGWs of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Mir and Tanveer Ahmad Najar, a police spokesperson said. Both are residents of Sopore’s Brath Kalan village, he added.

The police spokesperson said one UBGL grenade, one AK-47 magazine with 15 rounds and two matrix sheets were recovered from the possession of Mir and Najar.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said.