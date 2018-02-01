Two labourers buried in landslide in Samba; rescued

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Two killed in road accident

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two labourers were trapped when a landslide took place during digging to lay cables along the Mansar road in the mountainous belt of Samba district and were rescued later, police said on Wednesday.

The labourers, of a private company, were digging a 5- feet deep canal to lay cables, suddenly there was a landslide in the mountainous belt on the Samba-Mansar road at village Satah in the district yesterday, they said.

The two labourers were trapped, they said, adding the Mountaineering Rescue Team of Police came to the spot and undertook rescue operation and brought them out.

One was safely rescued, while the other received minor injuries and was hospitalised, the police said.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a woman, riding on a motorcycle were killed after being hit by a truck on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Samba district, a police official said.

The driver of the truck, bearing a registration number of Punjab, abandoned the vehicle after the accident.

Efforts were on to arrest him, the official said.

He said the truck was on way to Punjab from Jammu when it hit a motorcycle near Vijapur in Samba district.

The identities of the persons killed were yet to be determined, the official said, adding that the truck has been seized.