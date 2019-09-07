Two killed, one injured in twin mishaps

State Times News

KATHUA/JHAJJAR KOTLI: Two persons were killed while one got injured in twin mishaps at Basohli and Jhajjar Kotli areas on Friday.

As per the details, a car fell into gorge near Basohli after driver lost control over it as a result two persons got injured and were shifted to hospital. Out of two, one identified as Ajay Singh, resident of Gandola was declared dead by the doctors. After postmortem, his body was handed over to his legal heirs.

Meanwhile, Rakesh, son of Kaka Ram, resident of Dansal was hit by a car when he was crossing the road as a result he got injured and was shifted to local hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.