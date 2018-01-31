Two killed in road accident in J-K’s Samba

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Two persons, including a woman, riding on a motorcycle were killed today after being hit by a truck on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

The driver of the truck, bearing a registration number of Punjab, abandoned the vehicle after the accident.

Efforts were on to arrest him, the official said.

He said the truck was on way to Punjab from Jammu when it hit a motorcycle near Vijapur in Samba district.

The identities of the persons killed were yet to be determined, the official said, adding that the truck has been seized. (PTI)