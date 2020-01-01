Two killed in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two persons were
killed while one got injured in separate mishaps here on Tuesday.
As per details, debris
fell on a JCB when it was cutting a mountain during four-laning work in Ramban,
due to which the driver died on the spot while his associate got injured. The
deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, son of Mohan Lal, resident of
Chenani while injured namely Kartar Singh, resident of Pirah is under treatment
in GMC hospital.
Meanwhile, Sethi Sharma,
son of Nagar Mal, resident of Kraliya, who was riding on the bike, died after
it skid in Ramgarh area.
