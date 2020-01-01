Two killed in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons were killed while one got injured in separate mishaps here on Tuesday.

As per details, debris fell on a JCB when it was cutting a mountain during four-laning work in Ramban, due to which the driver died on the spot while his associate got injured. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, son of Mohan Lal, resident of Chenani while injured namely Kartar Singh, resident of Pirah is under treatment in GMC hospital.

Meanwhile, Sethi Sharma, son of Nagar Mal, resident of Kraliya, who was riding on the bike, died after it skid in Ramgarh area.