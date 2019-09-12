Two killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS AKHNOOR: Two persons were killed in a road mishap here near Sohal Road. As per the details, an unknown vehicle hit a bike near Sohal Road as a result both bike borne youths died on the spot. The bodies of the deceased were sent to SDH Akhnoor for the postmortem. The deceased have been identified as Prema Ram, son of Sain Dass, resident of Kot Maira and Harbans Lal, son of Girdhari Lal, resident of Pahriwala Khour. Akhnoor police has registered a case for further inquiries and investigation.
