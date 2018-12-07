Two killed, four injured in twin accidents

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR/RAJOURI: Two persons got killed when a water tanker they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Hasti Morh in district Kishtwar on Friday evening.

According to reports, a water tanker (JK02AD-5060) was on its way from Kishtwar to Jammu, on reaching at Hasti Morh, 10 KM from Kishtwar, on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway, driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve due to which vehicle skidded-off the road and fell into 150 feet deep gorge.

SHO Kishtwar Sameer Jelani said, “After receiving information about the incident, police team immediately rushed to the spot and with the help of locals rescued all from the ill-fated vehicle and shifted them to District Hospital Doda, where doctors declared both of them as brought dead.”

The deceased have been identified as Driver Ashu Kumar (27) son of Suresh Kumar and Conductor Mangat Ram (50) late Raghunath Thakur both residents of Shalimar Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, four persons got injured when an Alto car moving from Jammu towards Sunderbani collided with another Alto car from opposite side near Rah Salyote on Jammu Poonch Highway.

The injured were identified as Nidhi Devi (20) daughter of Joginder Pal resident of W No 10 Sunderbani, Rakesh Kumar (40), his father Sain Dass (80) and his wife Rekha Devi resident of Mallah , Bror.

All brought to SDH Sunderbani where doctors referred Rekha Devi and Sain Dass to GMC Jammu.