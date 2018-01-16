Two killed as truck falls into river Chenab

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Two persons were killed when a truck skidded off the road and rolled down into river Chenab in Ramban district, police said.

The truck (RJ19GB-4321) skidded off the road and fell into river Chenab near Jaiswal bridge Karool near Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway late last night, they said.

The ill-fated vehicle was on way to Srinagar from Rajasthan and was loaded with timber, police officials said.

One person was rescued safely from Chenab but two others, the driver and owner of the truck, were washed away in Chenab river, they said. The bodies were taken out of the river after a search operation. The deceased were identified as driver Kalu Ram and Narayan Singh, owner of the vehicle, officials said.