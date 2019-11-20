Two killed as truck falls into gorge in Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: A truck driver and his helper were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district, police said on Tuesday. The Jammu-bound truck plunged into the gorge near Dharmshalla on Kishtwar-Batote road around 10 pm on Monday, resulting in the death of the driver Kewal Krishan of Udhampur and helper Gulzar Ahmad of Nagrota, a police officer. He said the bodies were recovered from the scene on Tuesday morning and were handed over to their families.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival
Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper