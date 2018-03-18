Two killed, 30 injured in highway accident in J-K

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Two persons, including a minor girl, were today killed and 30 others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle after colliding with a truck trolley on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, police said.

Two motorcyclists were also hit by the bus after turning turtle in the wake of the collusion near Hiranagar, 60 km from here, a police official said.

He said Som Dass (40) and Preeti Sharma (10) died on the spot, while 30 others were injured in the accident.

The bus was coming from Jammu when it collided with a truck trolley, trapping two motorcyclists, the official said.

Eighteen of the injured were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital here for specialised treatment, he said, adding that the condition of one of the injured was very critical. (PTI)