Two killed, 25 injured as bus rolls down

RAMNAGAR: Two passengers were killed while 25 received injuries when a bus on its way from Udhampur to Chowki, rolled down and fell into a 70-feet gorge near village Gordi, here on Tuesday.

According to reports, a bus bearing registration No JK02T-1857, which was on its way from Udhampur to Chowki rolled down while negotiating a curve near village Gordi, resulting into injuries to 27 persons. All the injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Ramnagar from where ten critically injured persons were evacuated to District Hospital Udhampur, wherein two passengers succumbed to their injuries.

Sources said that the driver of the vehicle got down from the bus at village Gordi and asked his conductor to drive the vehicle up to Chowki. “Since the conductor was not fully trained, the bus went out of his control and rolled down the road after few minutes of drive”, they added.

Those killed in the accident have been identified as Pushpa Devi, wife of Purkhu and Sukh Ram, son of Fishu Ram while the injured include Shankri Devi, wife of Amboo, Rakesh Kumar, son of Om Parkash, Vinod Kumar, son of Shankro Ram, Rekha Rani, daughter of Om Parkash, Puja Devi, wife of Rajinder Singh, Shobha, daughter of Thakur Dass, Rahul, son of Kesho Ram, Usha Devi, daughter of Kihru Ram, Bandhna, daughter of Bodh Raj, Shivani Devi, daughter of Mohan Lal, Kailash Devi, wife of Mohan Lal, Shankuntla Devi, wife of Suram Chand, Mohan Lal, son of Chatru Ram, Ram Pal, son of Om Parkash, Naresh Kumar, son of Ravi Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar, son of Krich Chand, Ranjeet Singh, son of Karnail Singh, Kaushalya Devi, wife of Dev Raj, Hem Raj, son of Chandru Ram, Santosh Kumar, wife of Jaswant Singh, Prem Nath, son of Rohlu Ram, Vijay Kumar, son of Hukam Chand and Ajit Kumar, son of Gian Chand.