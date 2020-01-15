Two killed, 1 hurt in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons were killed while another got injured in separate mishaps here on Tuesday.

As per the details, a truck hit a girl standing along road side in Channi area in which she got injured and was shifted to GMC hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors. The deceased has been identified as Kalsum, daughter of Ghulam Mohd, resident of Haiderpora, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a tipper hit a bike in Janipur area in which the biker died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Subash Chander, son of Amarnath, resident of Lower Roop Nagar.

In a separate incident, a car was hit by shooting stone in Assar area as a result driver got injured and was shifted to hospital. The injured has been identified as Asgar Hussain, son of Abdul Lateif, resident of Kishtwar.