Two kidnapping cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two kidnapping cases have been reported in city on Saturday. As per the details, a man from Chhattisgarh presently staying at Puran Nagar lodged a complaint with Nowabad Police that his daughter who went out of the house, didn’t come back. Meanwhile, Madan Lal, resident of Gangyal lodged complaint with police that his son Mukesh Kumar, who went out of the house, didn’t come back. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.
