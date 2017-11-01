Two Kashmiri youth arrested near LoC; 4 OGWs held

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Carrying hot pursuit against terrorists in Kashmir, police on Tuesday arrested two youth while trying to cross LoC in Kupwara, as also four Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who were facilitating their ex-filtration to Pak occupied Kashmir.

The arrested youngsters have been identified as Danish Ghulam Lone (20), son of Ghulam Mohd Lone, resident of Brah Badna Pulwama, and Suhail Ahmad Bhat (21), son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Bhat, resident of Dogripora Pulwama. Some incriminating documents including the map of areas adjoining to LoC and some posters of HM outfit were also recovered from their possession.

While briefing the media persons, SSP Kupwara Shamsheer Hussain said that based on specific information, police laid a cordon and search operation in Manigah Hyhama area. During searches, two youth were found moving suspiciously and were nabbed.

During preliminary investigation, they disclosed that they were motivated by one active HM terrorist namely Adnan operating in Pulwama and Awantipora area for joining the terrorist ranks and ex-filtration to PoK for obtaining arms training.

They further disclosed that HM terrorist Adnan had also asked them to visit the Central Jail Srinagar and meet one HM cadre Ishaq Paul, resident of Shopian, a militant under detention.

On the instructions of HM terrorist Adnan they both visited the Central Jail Srinagar and met Ishaq Paul and Ghulam Nabi Mughal., resident of Manigah Kupwara also a detainee in Central Jail Srinagar.

After their meeting with the both Ishaq Paul and Ghulam Nabi Mughal, they were told to send their photographs on WhatsApp number of PoK region. After returning from Central Jail Srinagar they have sent their photographs and other details to the PoK handlers and the OGWs network in Kupwara was also activated by the PoK handlers.

The local OGWs had facilitated their journey from Srinagar to Kupwara and further to Manigah area on way to LoC. On the disclosure of both the youth, four over OGWs namely Doulat Ali Mughal, Liyaqat Ali Khan, Ghulam Nabi Mughal, all residents of Manigah Kupwara and Haroon Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Amrohie Karnah were also arrested.

SSP Kupwara further said that these four OGWs were facilitating the youth of the valley, especially South Kashmir to cross the LoC on the instructions of Hizbul Mujahideen South module in coordination with their handlers across the LoC for obtaining arms training.

FIR 279/17 under sections 13, 18, 18-B Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act and 120-B RPC has been registered in Police Station Kupwara and further investigation is in progress.