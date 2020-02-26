Two Kashmir-based narcotic smugglers nabbed, 35 Kg Charas recovered

STATE
TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: Police on Tuesday recovered nearly 35 Kg of
contraband substance Charas like substance from two narcotic smugglers at
Jakhani Chowk, NH, Udhampur.
Giving
details, Rajiv Pandey, SSP Udhampur said that a party of Police Station Udhampur
led by Insp. Vijay Singh Choudhary, SHO under the supervision of Rohit
Chadgal, DySP Hqrs. Udhampur and
Rajinder Singh Katoch Addl SP Udhampur laid a Naka near Jakhani Chowk, NH,
Udhampur for checking of vehicles. During Naka checking, police stopped one
vehicle (DL8CY 1514) for thorough search. During search of said vehicle, approx
35 kg of Charas like substance was recovered from the possession of two narcotic
smugglers who were arrested on the spot.
The identity of these narcotic smugglers was established as Zahoor Ahmed,
son of Ghulam Mohi Din, resident of Sumbal, Sonawari, Bandipura and Mudasar Ahmed, son of Ab.
Rashid, resident of HMT, Kamarwari,
Srinagar.
The said narcotic consignment along with the
involved vehicle was seized. A case
under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Udhampur and further investigation of the case
is taken up.
