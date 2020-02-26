Two Kashmir-based narcotic smugglers nabbed, 35 Kg Charas recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Police on Tuesday recovered nearly 35 Kg of contraband substance Charas like substance from two narcotic smugglers at Jakhani Chowk, NH, Udhampur.

Giving details, Rajiv Pandey, SSP Udhampur said that a party of Police Station Udhampur led by Insp. Vijay Singh Choudhary, SHO under the supervision of Rohit Chadgal, DySP Hqrs. Udhampur and Rajinder Singh Katoch Addl SP Udhampur laid a Naka near Jakhani Chowk, NH, Udhampur for checking of vehicles. During Naka checking, police stopped one vehicle (DL8CY 1514) for thorough search. During search of said vehicle, approx 35 kg of Charas like substance was recovered from the possession of two narcotic smugglers who were arrested on the spot. The identity of these narcotic smugglers was established as Zahoor Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohi Din, resident of Sumbal, Sonawari, Bandipura and Mudasar Ahmed, son of Ab. Rashid, resident of HMT, Kamarwari, Srinagar.

The said narcotic consignment along with the involved vehicle was seized. A case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Udhampur and further investigation of the case is taken up.