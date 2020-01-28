Two KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Monday transferred two KAS officers. According to an order issued by General Administration Department, Joginder Singh Rai, KAS, Joint Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Rural Development, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty with Advisor (B) to the Lieutenant Governor and Sarfaraz, KAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Special Assistant with Advisor (B) to the Lieutenant Governor.
