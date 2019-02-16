Two KAS officers transferred

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday transferred two KAS officers.

Tabish Saleem, Junior Scale KAS officer of 2012-11 batch, presently posted as Block Development Officer, Nagam (Budgam), has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. He shall work in the personal section of Advisor (G) to the Governor.

According to another order, Naseer Ahmad Wani, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as OSD with Advisor (KS) to the Governor.

Further, Shafqat Iqbal, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, shall hold the charge of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.