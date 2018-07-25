Two KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday transferred two KAS officers. Preeti Sharma, Junior Scale KAS officer of 2012-11 batch, presently deployed in the Employment Department has been transferred and posted as Manager, State Properties, Amritsar, vice Sanjay Sharma, who shall await orders of posting in the General Administration Department (GAD). The order in this regard was issued by GAD on Tuesday.
