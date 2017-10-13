Two KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday transferred two KAS officers.

Raj Kumar Katoch, KAS, Additional Secretary, Information Department has been transferred and posted as Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K, vice Vipra Bhal, IAS, who shall await further orders of posting in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. Joginder Singh Jasrotia, KAS, Collector, 220 KV, Power Development Department, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu.