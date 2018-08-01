Two KAS officers get additional charge

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday assigned additional charges to two KAS officers.
As per GAD order, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, shall hold the charge of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kulgam and Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kulgam, shall hold the charge of Project Manager, IWMP, Kulgam in addition to their own duties.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I can’t be a pure actor if I feel insecure: Rajkummar Rao
Netflix ready for more ‘Master of None’ seasons with Aziz Ansari
Home remedies to increase platelet count
Not everyone can or should be hero from first frame: Motwane on Sacred Games’ Sartaj
Never surrendered to the idea of being a hero: Anil Kapoor
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper