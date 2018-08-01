Two KAS officers get additional charge

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday assigned additional charges to two KAS officers.

As per GAD order, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, shall hold the charge of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kulgam and Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kulgam, shall hold the charge of Project Manager, IWMP, Kulgam in addition to their own duties.