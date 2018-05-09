Two KAS among 3 officers transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Nagendra Singh Jamwal, KAS, Additional Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Jamwal has earlier also served as Joint Director Information Jammu.

Ranjeet Singh, KAS, Registrar, Sales Tax Tribunal, J&K, has been transferred and posted as OSD with the Minister for Health and Medical Education. Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Private Secretary of J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service, has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Minister for Housing and Urban Development.