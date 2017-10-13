Two judges transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Registrar General of J&K High Court Sanjay Dhar in an order issued on Friday directed that Sanjeev Kumar Bhagat, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bandipora and Sarfraz Hussain Shah, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kargil shall swap their respective places of posting with immediate effect.
