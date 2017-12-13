Two JEs among 4 suspended in Nowshera

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Sub District Magistrate, Nowshera Abdul Sattar on Wednesday suspended 4 employees of Block Development Office Qila Darhal after they were found unauthorisedly absent from duty.

On the repeated complaints of the people, SDM Nowshera Abdul Sattar paid surprise visit to Block Development Office Qila Darhal and found all the staff absent except a Class IV employee. Taking serious note of the matter, SDM placed four absentee employees under suspension which include two Junior Engineers, a Junior Assistant and an Accountant.

While three BLWs, a MPW and BDO were served show cause notice.