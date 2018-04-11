Two jawans killed in Pak shelling in Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two jawans were killed in heavy mortar shelling and firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri district, officials said.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 1715 hours in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) last night,” a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army was giving a befitting reply, he said.

Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were grievously injured in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries, the spokesman said.

Singh, 24, belonged to Danapur village of Akhnoor district. He is survived by his father, Ajit Singh.

Sharma, 30, was from Sanhail village of Hiranagar district in Jammu. He is survived by his wife, Rajni Devi.

“Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were brave and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the defence spokesperson said.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has paid rich tributes to the two soldiers who were killed in an incident of cross border shelling in Sunderbani.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh also paid tributes two soldiers and said the sacrifices rendered by the valiant soldiers will be remembered for ever.

The death toll due to Pakistani shelling along the LoC this year has gone up to 30, with the latest incidents.

The dead included 15 security personnel and five members of a family who lost their lives when a shell hit their house in Balakote sector of Poonch district on 18 March.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the International Border over 650 times last year. Since January 1 this year till March 18, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as many as 351 times. Of these, 209 cases occurred in January while 142 instances were noted since February 21. During ceasefire violations, the inhabitants of border villages, which are vulnerable to shelling and firing, were shifted to safer locations to prevent any loss of life.

The defences along the border are “periodically fortified” and made “more robust and resilient” through continuous improvements to withstand the attacks, the government sources claimed.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir had come into force in November 2003.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.