Two jawans, 1 civilian injured in Pak shelling along LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: Two Indian Army jawans and a civilian were injured in firing and heavy mortar shelling by Pakistani troops targeting civilian areas along the LoC, including in Poonch district and Nowshera town in Rajouri, an official said.

The Pakistan Army had fired and shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani, Nowshera and Khour sectors of Rajouri and Jammu districts yesterday also. Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire by Indian troops, an Army official said.

“Pakistan troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling in Sunderbani sector tonight. Due to shelling, there was a forest fire,” Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

There was shelling in Mangiote, Kalai and Minka in the same sector, he said, adding the Pakistani Army targeted civilian areas in Kalsia, Hania, Troi Nallah, Baba Khori and Nowshera town located deep inside Indian territory.

A civilian was injured in the shelling in Kalsia, where a house was also damaged, Choudhary said.

“Shells landed near Nowshera town. It is a worrisome situation as interior areas are being targeted,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Earlier in the day, two Indian Army soldiers were injured in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC, an official said, adding the injured soldiers were hospitalised.

Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, and mortars from 8.45 AM today along the LoC in Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said, adding the Indian Army was retaliating strongly and effectively.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir have left 21 people, including 12 security personnel, dead and more than 80 others, mostly civilians, injured this year.

Meanwhile, the cross-Line of Control (LoC) traders association has suspended its protest after the Centre revoked ban on trade of pistachio between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“The government has removed the ban on trading of pistachio,” a spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) said in a statement.

He said the ban was revoked after the JCCI took up the matter with the authorities concerned.

“We are hoping that other issues will also be solved in the same spirit so that cross-LoC trade will become meaningful and beneficial to people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson said, adding following the government’s move, cross-LoC traders association has suspended its protest.

The traders’ body had held protest near Salamabad Trade Facilitation centre at Uri on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road earlier this week to press for their demands.