Two IPS officers to issue appointment orders to JKAP SIs

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, Dilbag Singh authorised two IPS officers for issuance of appointment orders to newly recruited Sub Inspectors in J&K Armed Police. “Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS DIG CKR Srinagar and Sujit Kumar, IPS DIG JKS Range Jammu are authorised to issue the formal appointment orders to the candidates selected as Sub Inspector in Armed Police vide PHQ order No. 6626 of 2018 dated December 15, 2018 issued under endorsement No. Pers-A-400-2016-1-81386-90 dated December 15, 2018,” the DGP said. Vidhi Kumar Birdi has been authorised for the candidates of Kashmir Province including Leh and Kargil while Sujit Kumar, for the candidates of Jammu Province, DGP added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
Didn’t want to miss opportunity of working with Irrfan: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in ‘Housefull 4’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper