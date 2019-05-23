Two IPS officers to issue appointment orders to JKAP SIs

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, Dilbag Singh authorised two IPS officers for issuance of appointment orders to newly recruited Sub Inspectors in J&K Armed Police.

“Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS DIG CKR Srinagar and Sujit Kumar, IPS DIG JKS Range Jammu are authorised to issue the formal appointment orders to the candidates selected as Sub Inspector in Armed Police vide PHQ order No. 6626 of 2018 dated December 15, 2018 issued under endorsement No. Pers-A-400-2016-1-81386-90 dated December 15, 2018,” the DGP said.

Vidhi Kumar Birdi has been authorised for the candidates of Kashmir Province including Leh and Kargil while Sujit Kumar, for the candidates of Jammu Province, DGP added.