Two inter-state narco smugglers held with poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: In a major breakthrough against narco smuggling menace, Police Station Lakhanpur apprehended two inter-state narco smugglers with 9 kilograms of poppy straw from their possession. As per the details , a team of Police Station Lakhanpur during checking at NH Lakhanpur intercepted one Punjab Roadways bus (PB32J-7534) and recovered 9 kg poppy straw from the possession of two persons namely Jarnail Singh (driver of bus), son of Joginder Singh, resident of Budha Bhora Tehsil and Distt Rupnagar Ropar Punjab and Jaswinder Kumar (Conductor of Bus), son of Lekh Raj R/o Chelan Bali Fazilka Punjab. A case vide FIR no 49/2019 under section 8/15/29 NDPS Act was registered against them.