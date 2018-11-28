Two inter-state drug peddlers held with 1,465 kg poppy straw

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN/NAGROTA: Police on Tuesday arrested two inter-state drug peddlers and recovered 1465 kg poppy straw from their possession at Banihal and Nagrota.

As per the details, a truck (HR- 55N- 1368) loaded with Apple boxes, on way from Kashmir valley towards Punjab, was stopped by Banihal Police at a special Naka laid on specific information at Railway Crossing Banihal. During the process of search, police recovered 865 kg of the psychotropic substance, apart from Apple boxes laden in it which was immediately seized.

The driver namely Surjit Kumar son of Naseeb Chand resident of Rampur BirlonTehsil. Ghar Shankar, Hoshiarpur was arrested and FIR 192/18 was registered against him at Police Station Banihal.

The Naka was laid by a Police team headed by Insp Aijaz Ahmad Wani SHO Banihal under the supervision of Sajjad Sarwar SDPO Banihal, Sanjay Parihar Addl SP Ramban and SSP Ramban Anita Sharma.

Meanwhile, a joint Naka of SOG and Police Party of Police Station Nagrota was established near Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota and during the random checking of vehicles, one truck (JK03B/9258) was stopped but it tried to jump the Naka. However, it was made to stop. During the comprehensive search of the vehicle, approximately six quintals of Poppy Straw (Bhukki) was found which was concealed in the apple boxes (60 boxes) loaded in the truck. On further enquiry, driver of the truck disclosed his identity as Victor Massih, son of Daniel Massih resident of Village Mandi Mullapur Dakha District Ludhiana (Punjab). He was arrested and FIR300/18 under section 8/15 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Nagrota.

The operation was executed under the supervision of SP Rural Jammu Dushyant Sharma and SP Operation Sandeep Mehta. The arrest of the accused and recovery of contraband drugs was effected by SHO Police Station Nagrota Inspector Deepak Pathania and assisted by SI Sadiq Hussain and SI Mohd. Ashraf under the supervision of SDPO Nagrota Mohan Lal Sharma.