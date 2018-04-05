Two Insaas rifles gutted in fire in Army camp in Rajouri

Jammu: Two Insaas rifles were today gutted in a fire triggered in a guard post at an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
“An incident of sudden electric short-circuit took place in a sentry post located inside the campus of a Brigade in Rajouri at 8:00 am,” a senior police official said.
In the fire, two Insaas rifles were gutted, he said, adding that there was no loss of life and damage to other properties, except the sentry post.
The fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, he said. (PTI)
