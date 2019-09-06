Two inmates missing from Bal Ashram

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: Two inmates went missing from Bal Ashram at R S Pura on Thursday.

As per the details, Superintendent of Bal Ashram lodged a police complaint that two inmates namely Alam (12 year), resident of Bihar and Abhijeet (15 years), resident of Guwahati are missing. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Sarat Shabir, resident of Ramzanpura lodged complaint with Janipur Police that his 14 years old son Jabir Ahmed is missing from home. Police has registered a case and started investigation.