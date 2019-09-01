Two injured in group clash

State Times News JAMMU: Two persons got injured after two groups clashed with each other at Bakshi Nagar on Saturday. As per the details, two groups clashed with each other after a verbal duel between them. Both the parties entered into an argument after they came from court attending a trial. In the clash, two members each of both the groups got injured as they attacked each other with sharp edged weapons and were shifted to hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Kapil, son of Kamal, resident of Geeta Bhawan, Bakshi Nagar and Neeraj Sharma, resident of Bakshi Nagar. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
