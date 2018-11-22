Two injured in clashes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman among two got injured in clashes in separate incidents in city on Wednesday.

As per the details, Mamta Devi wife, of Utam Singh resident of Gho Manhasa, injured in a clash after which she was shifted to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, in another incident, Sukhdev, son of Lal Chand, resident of Suchetgarh also got injured in a clash at Chak Mohammad Yaar and was shifted to hospital.olice has taken cognisance in both the cases and started investigation.