Two injured in clashes

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A woman among two got injured in clashes in separate incidents in city on Wednesday.
As per the details, Mamta Devi wife, of Utam Singh resident of Gho Manhasa, injured in a clash after which she was shifted to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, in another incident, Sukhdev, son of Lal Chand, resident of Suchetgarh also got injured in a clash at Chak Mohammad Yaar and was shifted to hospital.olice has taken cognisance in both the cases and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
David Arquette recovering in hospital after sustaining neck injury during wrestling death match
Sacrilege cases: Actor Akshay Kumar appears before Punjab Police SIT
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper