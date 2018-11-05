Two injured in attacks

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: One person was injured in a land dispute in Domana area and police has registered a case in this regard. According to police one Balkrishan resident of Patoli Morh had complained about attack by one Beli Ram on some old land dispute. In another incident, one Harish Kumar of Lower Barnai has alleged about attack on him by one Sanju resident of Netra Kot. Police has registered a case in this regard.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
‘Kedarnath’ to hit the screens on December 7
Air pollutants major contributor for cardio respiratory diseases: Dr Sushil
Aamir Khan the only daring actor: Vishal Bhardwaj
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; Causes, Prevention and Myth
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper