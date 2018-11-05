Two injured in attacks

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: One person was injured in a land dispute in Domana area and police has registered a case in this regard. According to police one Balkrishan resident of Patoli Morh had complained about attack by one Beli Ram on some old land dispute. In another incident, one Harish Kumar of Lower Barnai has alleged about attack on him by one Sanju resident of Netra Kot. Police has registered a case in this regard.