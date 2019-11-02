Two injured in assaults

State times news

JAMMU: Two persons got injured in assaults at separate areas here on Friday.

As per the details, Aman Singh, son of Balbir Singh, resident of Pallanwalla got injured in assault in his area and was shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, Pankaj Kumar, son of Hirdesh Kumar, resident of Miran Sahib also got injured in assault and is under treatment at hospital. Police is investigating both the cases.