Two injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two women got injured in separate assault
cases reported here on Wednesday.
As per details, Hardeep Kour, wife of Man Singh,
resident of Agra Chak R S Pura had a quarrel in the area and was assaulted. She
was taken to hospital where she is under treatment.
Meanwhile, Sakiya Begum, wife of Altaf Shah,
resident of Chasana also got injured in assault and was shifted to hospital for
treatment.
