Two injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two persons got injured in separate assaults cases reported here on Saturday. As per details, Vishal, son of Vijay, resident of Galbadechak had a quarrel in Gajansoo area, in which he was assaulted. He was immediately taken to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Sushil Raina, son of Rajnath Raina, resident of Muthi Camp also got injured in an assault in the areas and is presently under treatment in GMC hospital.
