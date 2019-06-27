Two injured in accident

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA : Two persons got injured in a car accident at Gandoh road on Wednesday.

As per the details, two person got injured when the car they were travelling rolled down at Soti, Gandoh road. The injured were shifted to Primary Health Centre Changa and were identified as Taslim Ahmed, son of Gulam Nabi, resident of Lajo (Alnigangota) and Shakib Firdous, son of Firdous Ahmed, resident of Changa Bala.