Two infiltrating Pak terrorists held

STATE TIMES NEWS New Delhi: Two Pakistani terrorists have been arrested by the Army while they were infiltrating through the Line of Control into Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. Nazneen Khokhar (25) and Khaleel Ahmed Kayani (36) were nabbed by army troops from the upper reaches of Gulmarg last week, they said. The two terrorists are being interrogated, they said.
