Two-infant girls among 8 injured in accident

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two-infant girls among 8 persons
received injuries after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident
near Ban Toll Plaza.
According to report, Ramesh Singh
along with his two one-day old daughters and 5 other persons were travelling in
ambulance from Udhampur to Jammu. When they reached near Ban Toll Plaza, a
truck coming from opposite direction hit the ambulance injuring all its occupants.
The injured have been identified as
Ramesh Singh, Rajendra Kumar, Reshma, Chanchala Devi, Virendra Singh and
Shankar Singh besides two infant children.
The injured were
shifted to hospital for treatment. Police has registered a case and started
investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B admitted to hospital
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper