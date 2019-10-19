Two-infant girls among 8 injured in accident

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two-infant girls among 8 persons received injuries after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident near Ban Toll Plaza.

According to report, Ramesh Singh along with his two one-day old daughters and 5 other persons were travelling in ambulance from Udhampur to Jammu. When they reached near Ban Toll Plaza, a truck coming from opposite direction hit the ambulance injuring all its occupants.

The injured have been identified as Ramesh Singh, Rajendra Kumar, Reshma, Chanchala Devi, Virendra Singh and Shankar Singh besides two infant children.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.