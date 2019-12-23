Two, including relative, held for posting obscene picture of woman

Jammu: Two persons, including a relative of a woman, have been arrested here for allegedly uploading a morphed picture of her to a fake social media account in her name, officials said on Monday.
A complaint was lodged in this connection last month, they said.
Police investigated the case and tracked two persons, one of whom is a relative of the woman, and arrested them on Sunday, they said.
The duo had created a fake Facebook account and morphed her face on an obscene picture before posting it to settle an old rivalry, police said.
A case has been registered against the duo, they added.(PTI)
