Two IAS, one KAS officer transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Government on Thursday transferred two IAS and one KAS officers. According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat, IAS (JK:2017), awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar; Santosh Gunwantrao Sukhadeve, IAS (JK:2017), awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD has been posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mahore; and Mohammad Rashid, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper