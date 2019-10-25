Two IAS, one KAS officer transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday transferred two IAS and one KAS officers.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat, IAS (JK:2017), awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar;

Santosh Gunwantrao Sukhadeve, IAS (JK:2017), awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD has been posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mahore; and Mohammad Rashid, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.