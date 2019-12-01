Two IAS officers, one KAS transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Government on Saturday transferred two IAS and one KAS officers here. According to an order, Yasha Mudgal, IAS (JK:2007), Additional Resident Commissioner and ex-officio Secretary, Resident Commission, JK House, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited; Mohammad Aijaz, IAS (JK:2012), Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, KAS, Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.
