Two IAS officers get addl charge

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday assigned additional charge to two IAS officers.

According to GAD order, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, IAS (JK:1993), Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production and Horticulture Departments, during the period Manzoor Ahmad Lone, IAS (JK:2005), remains on leave and Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS (JK:1994), Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, shall also be the J&K State Power Development Corporation’s nominee Chairman on the Chenab Valley Power Project Private Limited Board (CVPPPLB).