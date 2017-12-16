Two IAS among 3 officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Government on Friday transferred three officers including two IAS.
According to GAD order, Mohammad Afzal Bhat, IAS (JK:2000), Commissioner/ Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/ Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Saurabh Bhagat, IAS(JK:2002), Chief Executive Officer, Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment while Vinod Sharma, awaiting orders of posting in the Housing and Urban Development Department, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project.
