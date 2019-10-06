Two IAS, 17 KAS officers transferred

Bhagat DC Kathua; Langer DC Pulwama; Vishesh DC State Taxes; Nitu Controller, Legal Metrology; Rachna ADDC Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Saturday transferred two IAS and 17 KAS officers.

According to GAD order, Dr. Raghav Langer, IAS (UD:2009), Deputy Commissioner, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama vice Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS (JK:2012), who has been posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Department. He shall also hold the charge of CEO, Mission Youth, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Rachna Sharma, KAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba vice Arvind Kotwal who has been posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board; Ali Afsar Khan, KAS, Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department; Nitu Gupta, KAS, Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal has been transferred and posted as Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K; Mohammad Shafiq Chak, KAS, under orders of transfer as Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department, has been posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board; Om Prakash, KAS, Director, Command Area Development, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua; Dr. Narupa Rai, KAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal; and Harvinder Kour, KAS, Additional Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

According to another order, Anil Koul, KAS, Additional Chief Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Ladakh Division headquartered at Kargil. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Ladakh Division, headquartered at Kargil.

Moses Kunzang, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Leh, has been transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Ladakh Division headquartered at Leh. He shall also hold the additional charge of the posts of Director, Industries and Commerce, Ladakh Division headquartered at Leh and Additional District Development Commissioner, Leh, till further orders.

Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, KAS, Additional Secretary, School Education Department has been transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Ladakh Division headquartered at Kargil. He shall also hold the additional charge of the posts of Director, Tourism and Director, Social Welfare, Ladakh Division headquartered at Kargil. Tahir Hussain, Director, Finance, Home Department has been transferred and posted as Director, Rural Development, Ladakh Division headquartered at Kargil, on ex-cadre basis. Vishesh Paul Mahajan, KAS, Officer on Special Duty with Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Jammu headquartered at Jammu. Kunzes Angmo, KAS, Programme Officer, ICDS, Leh, shall hold the additional charge of the post of RTO, Ladakh Division headquartered at Leh. Zahida Bano, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, shall hold the charge of the post of Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Ladakh Division Headquartered at Leh, in addition to her own duties, till further orders. Rakesh Magotra, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Jammu headquartered at Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, School Education Department; Tashi Dolma, KAS, Joint Director, School Education (Ladakh), shall hold the additional charge of the post of Joint Director, Handicrafts (with additional charge of Handlooms), Ladakh Division headquartered at Leh.