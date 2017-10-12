Two IAF commandos martyred, two LeT terrorists killed; ‘Unholy’ police-terrorist nexus busted; two cops arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: While two Garud Commandos of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district, two constables were arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition to the Hizbul Mujahideen, busting an “unholy police-terrorists nexus” on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district in the early hours today following information about presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.

He said the militants opened fire on the security forces, triggering a gun battle.

Two IAF Garud personnel, who were part of the operation for training and experience purpose, were injured in the exchange of fire with the militants, the official said.

The injured personnel were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here where they succumbed to injuries.

They have been identified as Sergeant Milind Kishor and Corporal Nilesh Kumar.

Two militants have been killed in the encounter, the official said adding the slain ultras belonged to Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT).

They have been identified as Ali alias Abu Maaz, a Pakistani militant, and Nasrullah Mir, a local militant.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said these militants were involved in a number of terror attacks in which security forces personnel and civilians were killed.

“It is a big success for security forces,” Vaid said.

A police official said two AK rifles, one pistol, one hand grenade, 12 AK magazines and 75 rounds were recovered from the scene of the encounter.

General Officer Commanding of the Chinar Corps of the Army Lt General J S Sandhu led officers and other ranks in paying tribute to the slain IAF men.

“Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Indian Air Force Garud martyrs of Hajin operation,” an Army official said.

A wreath laying ceremony was held at Badamibagh headquarters of the Army here for the soldiers.

Senior officers from the Army, police and IAF were present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, two constables were arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition to the Hizbul Mujahideen, busting an “unholy nexus” between the militant group and the police, a top official said.

Constables Shabir Ahmad Malik and Nazir Ahmed Najar had allegedly supplied nearly 40 rounds of ammunition for the AK series of rifles to overground workers of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group in south and central Kashmir, police said.

They were arrested along with two others allegedly affiliated with the group.

Director General of Police S P Vaid complimented the police personnel responsible for busting an “unholy nexus” between policemen and militants.

“We have zero per cent tolerance for such acts and we will ensure stricter and a quick punishment for the guilty,” Vaid said.

He added that “the internal in-house surveillance mechanism of the state police is strong and no such activity can escape the eyes of the law”.

Giving details, police said one person identified as Adil Ahmad Negroo was a “close associate of active militant Waseem Wagay of Hizbul Mujahideen” and was arrested at Ramnagri in Shopian in south Kashmir.

Police recovered 20 rounds of AK ammunition from his possession.

During sustained interrogation, the accused named another accomplice, Mudasir Ahmad Mir, who was also picked up.

When questioned, the duo named constable Shabir Ahmed Malik, posted at Ganderbal, from whom they had brought 20 rounds of ammunition, a police official said.

Malik was immediately picked up and subjected to intense questioning after which he named another constable, Nazir Ahmad Najar, posted at district police lines of Shopian.

Malik claimed that Najar supplied him with 40 live rounds of ammunition for sale to militant groups, police said.