Two I/c AEEs promoted

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday regularised and promoted two I/c Assistant Executive Engineers (I/c AEEs) as Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) (Civil) in PW(R&B) Department.

“As recommended by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission/DPC, sanction is hereby accorded to the regular promotion of two I/c Assistant Executive Engineers as Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) PW(R&B) Department in the pay scale of Rs 9,000-300-14,100 (pre-revised),” reads the order issued by Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner Secretary, PW (R&B) Department. The promotees include Ghulam Mehdi and Javaid Iqbal.