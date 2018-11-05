Two houses burgled

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Burglars struck at two houses in Arnia and R S Pura areas and decamped with ornaments worth lakhs and cash.According to police, one Ratan Lal of Arnia had filed a complaint about the theft in his house when the inmates were away.

The thieves have taken gold ornaments and cash he alleged. A case has been registered in this regard.

In another case one Pritpal Singh of RS Pura has alleged his house was burgled and ornaments cash lying in the Almirah has been taken. In this matter a case has been registered by the police.