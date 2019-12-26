Two hospitalised of drug overdose

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons were hospitalised due to drug overdose in separate cases reported here on Wednesday.

As per details, Pankaj Sharma, son of Darbari Lal, resident of Kathua was found unconscious in his house and was taken to hospital by family members. During preliminary check-up, doctors learnt that the youth had taken drug-overdose. He was referred to GFMC hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Jasbinder Singh, son of Ganga Ram, resident of Akhnoor was also hospitalised due to drug overdose and is under treatment in GMC hospital.